Prudential Financial Inc. Cuts Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,657 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $28,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,705,000 after purchasing an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after buying an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,137,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,503,000 after buying an additional 94,313 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in Cummins by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,677,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,983,000 after buying an additional 51,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cummins by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,514,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,671,000 after buying an additional 21,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $238.14 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $254.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $237.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $219.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.83%.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total value of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,491.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock worth $26,034,039. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.63.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

