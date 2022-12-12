Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,307 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,027 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $30,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVB shares. Wolfe Research raised AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities to $205.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler lowered AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $189.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $196.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $237.00 to $193.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.83.

Shares of AVB opened at $169.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.35 and a 12 month high of $259.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 72.36%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

