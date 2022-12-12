Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stake in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,375 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $31,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 643.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,797,230 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $498,690,000 after buying an additional 3,286,245 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 36.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,699,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $748,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,828 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 1,463.9% during the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,485,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,979,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,723 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,967,248 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,622,298,000 after purchasing an additional 768,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C purchased a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter worth about $84,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

NYSE:IFF opened at $107.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.14 and a 12-month high of $151.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $96.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.06.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.06. International Flavors & Fragrances had a positive return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

