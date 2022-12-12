Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,336 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $26,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 876,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $57,848,000 after purchasing an additional 110,474 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 17,221 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Lantheus by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,393,559 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,307 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Lantheus by 716.0% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,750 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Lantheus by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 36,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LNTH has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.80.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

Lantheus Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,282. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $27,213.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,282. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Etienne Montagut sold 2,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $186,167.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,999 shares in the company, valued at $6,019,546.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,718 shares of company stock worth $1,665,685. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $64.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $87.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.