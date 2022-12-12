Prudential Financial Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2,549.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 549,051 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $34,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after acquiring an additional 204,955 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,166,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,218,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424,212 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,683,596 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $711,634,000 after acquiring an additional 403,931 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 7.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,965,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $602,039,000 after acquiring an additional 649,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of CoStar Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 8,449,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $510,458,000 after acquiring an additional 131,548 shares in the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target (up previously from $67.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Friday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

In related news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total value of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $80.70 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $78.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 15.36 and a quick ratio of 15.36. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 0.90.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $556.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

