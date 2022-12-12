Prudential Financial Inc. Has $25.70 Million Position in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 376,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,881 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $25,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WRB. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 134.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 409.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in W. R. Berkley by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 686 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on W. R. Berkley to $84.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.64.

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $73.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.21 and a 200-day moving average of $68.33. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.63.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.19. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.62%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

