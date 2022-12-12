Prudential Financial Inc. Has $26.59 Million Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $26,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IDXX. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 82.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,067,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,243,000 after acquiring an additional 934,829 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $249,875,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10,064.3% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 386,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,646,000 after acquiring an additional 382,948 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,423,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,795,000 after acquiring an additional 346,118 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 743.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 217,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,285,000 after acquiring an additional 191,704 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $420.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 53.45, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.18. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $317.06 and a 52-week high of $664.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $381.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.49.

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $841.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.23 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 118.38% and a net margin of 20.05%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $573.00 to $543.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $490.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com raised IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.13.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,923 shares in the company, valued at $3,018,428. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director M Anne Szostak sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.55, for a total value of $317,127.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,260 shares in the company, valued at $539,973. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $1,308,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,428. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,516 shares of company stock worth $12,541,681. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

