Prudential Financial Inc. Has $27.12 Million Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 56.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 551,957 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 714,252 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in LKQ were worth $27,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LKQ. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in LKQ by 395.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in LKQ by 81.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in LKQ in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in LKQ during the second quarter valued at $36,000. 98.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 6,500,000 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.60, for a total transaction of $348,400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,052,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,427,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LKQ Price Performance

A number of analysts have commented on LKQ shares. StockNews.com cut shares of LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of LKQ to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

LKQ stock opened at $53.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day moving average is $51.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. LKQ Co. has a 1 year low of $42.36 and a 1 year high of $60.43.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. LKQ had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 19.83%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. This is an increase from LKQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. LKQ’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

LKQ Profile

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Further Reading

