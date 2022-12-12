Prudential Financial Inc. Has $27.56 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 745,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,755 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $27,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 974.6% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 775.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $39.48 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.14 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.