Prudential Financial Inc. Has $28.10 Million Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,113 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 238,584 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $28,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after purchasing an additional 901,181 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after purchasing an additional 67,468 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,837,864 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $217,841,000 after purchasing an additional 97,569 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Yum! Brands by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,509,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,300,000 after purchasing an additional 467,690 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,448,038 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $171,636,000 after purchasing an additional 25,404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on YUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Yum! Brands in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of NYSE:YUM opened at $127.71 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.91. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a PE ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.05%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

