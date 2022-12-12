Prudential Financial Inc. Has $28.52 Million Stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 508,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 392,850 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $28,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 51,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial in the second quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Stifel Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Stifel Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

Stifel Financial Dividend Announcement

NYSE SF opened at $59.81 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $83.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.97%.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

