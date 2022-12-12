Prudential Financial Inc. Has $29.08 Million Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 494,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 295,770 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $29,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 82,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,403,000 after buying an additional 18,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 66,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet lowered Lincoln National from a “b-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America lowered Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lincoln National currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE LNC opened at $31.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $30.80 and a 12 month high of $76.40.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($10.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($12.16). The company had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. Lincoln National had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.59%. On average, analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -14.94%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.