Prudential Financial Inc. Has $30.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 549.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 210,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 177,953 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $30,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $1,651,000. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth $215,000. Dan L Duncan Foundation grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Dan L Duncan Foundation now owns 155,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,267,000 after purchasing an additional 19,136 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 114,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VIG stock opened at $154.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.16. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $172.87.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

