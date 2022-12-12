Prudential Financial Inc. Has $30.32 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,573 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $30,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 135.6% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 67.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

TE Connectivity Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $121.73 on Monday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $165.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $38.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.16.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 14.91% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at TE Connectivity

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total transaction of $336,522.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

