Prudential Financial Inc. Has $31.11 Million Stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,134 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $31,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,396 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 4,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 50.2% during the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW opened at $185.48 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $147.91 and a 1-year high of $208.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.28.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CDW. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

