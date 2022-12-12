Prudential Financial Inc. Has $31.75 Million Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,748 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $31,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 55.1% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 2.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.22% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE AJG opened at $191.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $177.28. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $147.32 and a 1 year high of $201.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.72, for a total value of $1,927,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,087 shares in the company, valued at $21,408,686.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William L. Bax sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.30, for a total transaction of $66,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,405 shares in the company, valued at $8,595,166.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,555 shares of company stock worth $7,355,347 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $204.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.36.

About Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

(Get Rating)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

See Also

