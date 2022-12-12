Prudential Financial Inc. Has $33.49 Million Holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293,605 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $33,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 51.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 5,755 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares during the period. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $151.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $173.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alexandria Real Estate Equities

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Performance

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $380,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 343,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,215,952. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Marc E. Binda sold 3,316 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $510,664.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,609,602. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 2,500 shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $380,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 343,526 shares in the company, valued at $52,215,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARE opened at $149.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.23. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.74 and a 12-month high of $224.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.37, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.01). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $659.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.47%.

About Alexandria Real Estate Equities

(Get Rating)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT"), is the first, longest-tenured, and pioneering owner, operator, and developer uniquely focused on collaborative life science, technology, and agtech campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $31.9 billion as of December 31, 2020, and an asset base in North America of 49.7 million square feet ("SF").

Featured Stories

