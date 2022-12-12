Prudential Financial Inc. Has $33.54 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,123,687 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,135 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $33,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in VICI Properties by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 120.9% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 632.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

VICI opened at $33.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.68 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. VICI Properties Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.23 and a 1-year high of $35.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.08.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is presently 145.80%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VICI shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.