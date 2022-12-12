Prudential Financial Inc. Has $34.06 Million Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 285,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF were worth $34,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 8,901.5% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,349,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,290,073 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 80.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 288,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,176,000 after purchasing an additional 128,412 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 267,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,506,000 after purchasing an additional 39,467 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 183,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,593,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 36.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 148,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,149,000 after acquiring an additional 39,581 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IYM opened at $129.31 on Monday. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $106.29 and a 12-month high of $154.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.85.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.