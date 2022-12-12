Prudential Financial Inc. Has $34.48 Million Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 213,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,280 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $34,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 348,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,498,000 after purchasing an additional 38,774 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 34.9% in the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 28,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,436 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 75.9% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 72.1% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in M&T Bank by 4.2% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $151.38 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 1 year low of $141.49 and a 1 year high of $193.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $173.19. The company has a market capitalization of $26.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.74% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on MTB. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush cut their price target on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on M&T Bank from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $198.86.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

