Prudential Financial Inc. Has $34.48 Million Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 213,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 79,280 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $34,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 40.7% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 3.6% in the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 24.5% in the second quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 532,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,953,000 after acquiring an additional 104,833 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 196.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 14,217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 43.3% in the second quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on M&T Bank from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.86.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

MTB opened at $151.38 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 12-month low of $141.49 and a 12-month high of $193.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.30 and a 200-day moving average of $173.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($0.38). M&T Bank had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

