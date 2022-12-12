Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 167,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,424 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $30,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter worth $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hubbell by 30.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Hubbell by 137.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 522 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new position in Hubbell during the first quarter valued at $202,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $219.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Hubbell from $220.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Hubbell from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $200.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.33.

Hubbell Price Performance

HUBB stock opened at $250.10 on Monday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52 week low of $170.21 and a 52 week high of $261.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $215.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.58%.

Insider Transactions at Hubbell

In other news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 18,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.69, for a total value of $4,524,867.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,095,729.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

