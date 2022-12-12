Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 818,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 306,248 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $31,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,132,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,628,000 after buying an additional 1,292,960 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,864,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $819,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,337 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $427,256,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 8,418,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,195,000 after purchasing an additional 277,628 shares during the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on FE. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on FirstEnergy from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.78.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

Shares of FE stock opened at $41.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $48.85.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 10.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is 71.23%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.