Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) by 340.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,061,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 820,440 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Univar Solutions were worth $26,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Univar Solutions by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 96,606 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Univar Solutions by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Univar Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on UNVR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Univar Solutions from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Univar Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Univar Solutions from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Univar Solutions to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.14.

Insider Activity

Univar Solutions Price Performance

In other news, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,025.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Univar Solutions news, Director Stephen D. Newlin sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,600,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,933 shares in the company, valued at $5,119,455.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Pat Jerding sold 11,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $390,409.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,025.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,654 shares of company stock worth $3,636,409. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNVR opened at $32.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.73. Univar Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.49 and a 52-week high of $34.53. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.70.

Univar Solutions (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. Univar Solutions had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.93 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Univar Solutions Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Univar Solutions

(Get Rating)

Univar Solutions Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and provides related services worldwide. It offers epoxy resins, polyurethanes, titanium dioxide, fumed silica, esters, plasticizers, silicones, and specialty amines; ingredients for cleaners, detergents, and disinfectant products; and base stocks, performance-enhancing additives for lubricants and metalworking fluids.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Univar Solutions Inc. (NYSE:UNVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Univar Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Univar Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.