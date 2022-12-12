Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,981 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $32,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 13,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after buying an additional 8,917 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 96,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MNST opened at $100.04 on Monday. Monster Beverage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.65. The firm has a market cap of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.01.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. Monster Beverage’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

MNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.88.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total value of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,520.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 74,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.96, for a total value of $7,421,802.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,081,920.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 12,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.42, for a total transaction of $1,255,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,520.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 123,504 shares of company stock worth $12,217,237. Insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

