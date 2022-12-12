Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 80,032 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $30,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New England Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HP by 11,092.9% during the 2nd quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,484,459 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $540,361,000 after purchasing an additional 16,337,183 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in HP by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,873,437 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,115,148,000 after buying an additional 980,653 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in HP by 1,041.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 768,463 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,468,000 after buying an additional 850,104 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in HP by 197.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,097,094 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after buying an additional 728,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HP by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,201,027 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,673,596,000 after buying an additional 573,468 shares in the last quarter. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Bank of America reduced their target price on HP from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Cowen reduced their target price on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered HP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on HP to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.67.

In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Marie Myers sold 6,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.32, for a total value of $175,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 148,918 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,191 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ opened at $28.21 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.08 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.67.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $14.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

