Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 676,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 594,321 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $28,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 406.0% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.70.

Insider Activity

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 10,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $577,546.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,816,622.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total transaction of $93,128.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,887.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,190,675 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:IR opened at $53.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.98. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $62.64.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 9.81%. Research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.82%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.