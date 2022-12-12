Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 333,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 83,629 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $35,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 3,685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 79.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of NUE stock opened at $147.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.96. Nucor Co. has a twelve month low of $88.50 and a twelve month high of $187.90. The company has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.05. Nucor had a net margin of 19.93% and a return on equity of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $10.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 28.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.29, for a total transaction of $411,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,582.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Hollatz sold 2,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $329,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,026,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $127.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.11.

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

