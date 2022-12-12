Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 607,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,174 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $29,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. Analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 63.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $53.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total transaction of $78,995.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.