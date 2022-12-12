Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 129,724 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $27,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 16,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total transaction of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,062,194.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 3,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $392,009.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,194.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc acquired 285,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,025.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at $10,000,025. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Prudential Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE PRU opened at $101.37 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 140.79 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.46 and a 52-week high of $124.22.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. Analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $101.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.54.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

