Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 155,520 Shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 101.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 308,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 155,520 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $28,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eastman Chemical in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 85.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Eastman Chemical alerts:

Eastman Chemical Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EMN opened at $85.17 on Monday. Eastman Chemical has a one year low of $69.91 and a one year high of $129.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day moving average of $88.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.48.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

Eastman Chemical ( NYSE:EMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eastman Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eastman Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.