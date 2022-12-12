Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 287,487 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 394,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287,487 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in DexCom were worth $29,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 327.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 17,902,213 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,334,252,000 after buying an additional 13,712,968 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,099,399 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,348,948,000 after buying an additional 13,545,106 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 229.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,563,611 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $638,246,000 after buying an additional 5,963,328 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,707,510 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $425,381,000 after buying an additional 4,389,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DexCom by 280.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,877,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $288,974,000 after buying an additional 2,857,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $116.46 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.89 and a 52-week high of $144.96. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 214.68, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.14.

In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total transaction of $270,288.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,572,230.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $1,110,018.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,384. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DXCM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $105.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $102.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

