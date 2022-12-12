Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 76,134 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,922 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,134 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CDW were worth $31,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CDW during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 4,250.0% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter valued at $40,000. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 66.0% in the second quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of CDW by 405.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 283 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDW opened at $185.48 on Monday. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $147.91 and a twelve month high of $208.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

Several equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

