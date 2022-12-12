Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 399,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,336 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $26,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNTH. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 144.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 43,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 25,449 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Lantheus in the first quarter worth about $177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Lantheus by 6.6% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Lantheus by 7.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 160,054 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,853,000 after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lantheus by 8.3% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,527 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LNTH. Jonestrading began coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Lantheus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.80.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $354,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 126,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,254,431.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $27,213.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,371,282. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 4,828 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $354,423.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,254,431.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,718 shares of company stock valued at $1,665,685. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus stock opened at $53.31 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78 and a beta of 0.72.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

