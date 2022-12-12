Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 2,549.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 549,051 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $34,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 43.3% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 3,786 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 95.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $80.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 15.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $85.37. The company has a market cap of $32.82 billion, a PE ratio of 93.84 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.64.

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. CoStar Group had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $556.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $554.97 million. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 1,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.81, for a total transaction of $107,321.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,055,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.92, for a total transaction of $288,058.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,327.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of CoStar Group from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

