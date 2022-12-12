Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 120,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $25,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 0.8% during the second quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,269 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 5.3% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 993 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Albemarle by 20.4% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 295 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Albemarle by 3.7% during the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Albemarle in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Albemarle from $371.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Berenberg Bank cut Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.37.

Albemarle Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $253.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $276.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market cap of $29.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.39. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $169.93 and a 1 year high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.84 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 21.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Albemarle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is currently 11.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Albemarle

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total transaction of $609,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,707,650.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 9,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.26, for a total transaction of $2,923,542.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,465.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.75, for a total value of $609,187.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,707,650.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,212 shares of company stock valued at $5,541,670. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

