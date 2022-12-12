Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 41.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,725 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 75,965 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $27,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the second quarter worth about $37,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 310 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

ZBH opened at $124.40 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.08 and a 200-day moving average of $111.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.39 and a 52-week high of $135.05. The company has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a PE ratio of 94.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.02. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ZBH shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.05.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

