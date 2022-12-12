Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 195,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $25,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 3.3% in the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 2.5% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 83.9% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TT stock opened at $175.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $40.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.14. Trane Technologies plc has a 1-year low of $120.64 and a 1-year high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.73%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TT. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.88.

In related news, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,828,035. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mairead Magner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,828,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,651 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,529. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

