Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 216,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,559 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $36,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TRV. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Kings Point Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:TRV opened at $185.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $178.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.65 and a fifty-two week high of $191.16.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.58 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 14.31%. Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on TRV. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Travelers Companies from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $46,197,194.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $45,288,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.61, for a total transaction of $2,570,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,197,194.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,485 shares of company stock worth $14,105,670. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

