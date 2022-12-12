Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 25.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 145,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,657 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $28,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CMI. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cummins by 77.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank grew its position in shares of Cummins by 65.2% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,115,772.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Cummins news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.86, for a total transaction of $248,951.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,839,491.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 2,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.76, for a total value of $614,797.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,772.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,348 shares of company stock valued at $26,034,039 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CMI opened at $238.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.19. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $254.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The business had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.83%.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

