Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 194,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119,585 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $33,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 94.0% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 28.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. 65.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 2,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.30, for a total value of $406,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,141,627.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total value of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock valued at $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of HCA stock opened at $237.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.74. The firm has a market cap of $67.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.69. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.47 and a 1 year high of $279.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.94 by ($0.01). HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,732.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.96 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $199.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.10.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.