Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 80,032 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $30,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 103,240 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,748,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,532 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 3,621 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,803 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 815 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 13,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the 1st quarter worth $526,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,049,056.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tuan Tran sold 108,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.99, for a total value of $3,266,450.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,335.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 148,918 shares of company stock valued at $4,300,191. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $28.21 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.86 and its 200 day moving average is $30.67. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The computer maker reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.68 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 181.32% and a net margin of 5.09%. The company’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. UBS Group set a $30.00 target price on HP in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on HP to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

