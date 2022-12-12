Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,210 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $35,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 119.2% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 3,233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 38,800 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $150.35 on Monday. Ecolab Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.04 and a 12 month high of $237.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $147.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.25. The stock has a market cap of $42.82 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is 51.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $181.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.25.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

