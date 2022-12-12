Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 129,795 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 365,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,795 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $25,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.8% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 66,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,717,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 165.9% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 1,022.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 757,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after buying an additional 689,914 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 118.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 62,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after buying an additional 33,765 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 128.1% during the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on OTIS. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Down 1.6 %

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

OTIS opened at $78.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.73. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.49 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.86%.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.