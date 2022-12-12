Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 150,829 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 556,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,829 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $27,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLOT. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,860,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,717,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,400 shares during the period. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2,301.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,495,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,055,000 after buying an additional 6,224,778 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.9% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,914,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,350,000 after purchasing an additional 560,383 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,694,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,405,000 after acquiring an additional 417,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 54,764.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,291,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285,844 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:FLOT opened at $50.22 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.21. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $51.10.

