Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,556 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,238 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $30,873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSI. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 13.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,476,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,779,627,000 after buying an additional 1,322,729 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 6.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,827,404 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,802,197,000 after buying an additional 1,279,798 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Motorola Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $69,973,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 216.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 435,149 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $105,393,000 after buying an additional 297,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 83.4% in the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 313,963 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,807,000 after buying an additional 142,817 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $301.00 to $300.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions Trading Down 1.6 %

In related news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total transaction of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,569. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP Mark S. Hacker sold 7,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.55, for a total value of $2,014,508.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,569. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 39,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.10, for a total transaction of $10,254,662.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,919,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI stock opened at $265.57 on Monday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $195.18 and a 1 year high of $275.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $247.82 and its 200-day moving average is $235.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 13.47% and a negative return on equity of 533.01%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 46.47%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc is engaged in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Further Reading

