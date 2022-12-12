Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 1,768,713 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,834,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,768,713 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $30,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 49,206 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 116,646 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,594 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $27,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,050 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kinder Morgan Trading Down 1.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.22.

Shares of NYSE KMI opened at $17.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.96. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.01 and a 1-year high of $20.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 13.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.91%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

