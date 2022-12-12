Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 182,174 Shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,174 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $29,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 8,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $65.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.24. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The stock has a market cap of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is presently 63.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JCI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In other news, EVP Michael J. Ellis sold 1,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.16, for a total value of $78,995.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,436.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.