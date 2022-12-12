Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 20,793 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,143,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,793 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $35,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 85.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $546,327,000 after purchasing an additional 7,551,749 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 6.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Williams Companies by 5.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 113,613,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,795,812,000 after buying an additional 5,388,309 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Williams Companies by 17.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Williams Companies by 19.0% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 30,845,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $962,697,000 after buying an additional 4,925,183 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup began coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.83.

Shares of WMB opened at $32.59 on Monday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $32.76.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.66%.

In related news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.76, for a total transaction of $337,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 198,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,700,988.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

