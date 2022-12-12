Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 235 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Prudential Financial Inc. cut its position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $26,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. New England Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PPG. Northcoast Research began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $131.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.53.

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE PPG opened at $130.41 on Monday. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.06 and a 1-year high of $177.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $121.26 and a 200-day moving average of $122.02. The firm has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.18.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

